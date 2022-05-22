Business Transaction Capital: Rough ride ahead for minibus financing business as floods damage Toyota plant B L Premium

Vehicle and taxi financier Transaction Capital said the closure of the Toyota plant near Durban after the recent deadly floods will affect its minibus financing business, with pressure expected on earnings in the remainder of the financial year.

Business Day reported last week that Toyota, which has started reopening some production lines at its Prospecton plant that were closed after damage caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, said it would take some time for the main lines, including that of the minibus brand HiAce, to reopen...