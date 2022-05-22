Business Rupert warns of ‘bread riot’ risks SA tycoon sees inflation, Covid in China and political polarisation as major threats B L Premium

Richemont shares plunged the most in more than two years on Friday after the Cartier owner said Chinese demand will be slower to recover than expected, clouding prospects for a market that has fuelled the luxury industry’s recent growth.

The Swiss watch and jewellery maker suffered a financial hit in Russia, failed to strike a deal for its online sales unit and forecast rocky times ahead, particularly in China. The stock fell as much as 14%, having lost almost a third of its value this year...