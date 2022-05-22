Romanian comrades eager to make up for lost retail-therapy time
Long starved of shopping centres, consumers in the former Soviet bloc nation are flocking to MAS's new developments
22 May 2022 - 07:37
Romanian-focused property company MAS and its joint venture development partner, Prime Kapital, believe there is major scope for retail property expansion in the East European country, where modern retailing is still in its infancy.
While SA, with its well-entrenched shopping culture, is arguably oversupplied with malls and convenience centres, the same is not true for Romania, where modern retailing only really started taking off at the beginning of the millennium. Consumers there, especially those in secondary nodes, often have to travel up to two hours by road to find the type of shopping centre a South African takes for granted...
