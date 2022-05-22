Business Refugees bring Poland economic benefits along with costs Ukrainians spend on essentials, boosting retail sales, and fill vacant jobs B L Premium

The flight of millions of Ukrainians from Russia’s invasion has raised financial costs for the countries on the EU’s eastern border that are taking them in, but the case of Poland shows that providing shelter can also bring economic benefits.

The EU’s largest eastern economy expanded at a faster pace than Hungary and Romania, its post-communist peers, in the first quarter after the country accepted more than 3-million refugees since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded in February. ..