Business

New chocolate brand set to suit customers' tastes and pockets

Recently opened factory plans to produce 20m bars in next two years, employ 150 staff

15 May 2022 - 08:14 THABISO MOCHIKO

Family-owned sweet maker Richester Foods, which recently opened a R20m factory in Pretoria, is making inroads into the retail market as it takes on the major chocolate brands.

Richester Foods, which was founded in 2005 as a manufacturer of locally made sweets and candies, has extended its products to add chocolate to its portfolio as it enters a highly competitive market. ..

