Business My Brilliant Career: No brakes on road to the top for Madela Makhubo Madela Alfred Makhubo is the operational manager at Tip-Top Milk B L Premium

Tell me about your job as the operational manager and what you do at work.

I manage all the logistical parts of the business, training and managing the company’s fleet of more than 80 drivers. It’s very challenging because I work with all the Tip-Top Milk drivers daily and make sure they all obey the company rules and follow the farmers’ procedures...