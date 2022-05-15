Don't rush to cut coal at the expense of jobs, says global lobbyist
A just energy transition needs to consider the effect on employees in the sector and their communities, says World Coal Association CEO
The World Coal Association (WCA), a global coal industry lobby group, has cautioned SA against a rushed transition to a low-carbon economy at the expense of jobs.
SA’s coal sector is the third-biggest employer in the mining industry after platinum and gold with 92,670 direct employees, according to the Minerals Council SA. ..
