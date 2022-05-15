×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Amplats unveils world’s first zero emissions dump truck

Hybrid vehicle a boost to SA's plans for a green hydrogen economy

BL Premium
15 May 2022 - 08:05

The launch by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) of the world’s first prototype of a zero emissions dump truck at its Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo is a boost to SA's plans for a green hydrogen economy.

The company last week launched the 2MW hydrogen-battery hybrid truck, generating more power than its diesel predecessor and capable of carrying a 290 tonne payload...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now