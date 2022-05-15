Business Amplats unveils world’s first zero emissions dump truck Hybrid vehicle a boost to SA's plans for a green hydrogen economy B L Premium

The launch by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) of the world’s first prototype of a zero emissions dump truck at its Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo is a boost to SA's plans for a green hydrogen economy.

The company last week launched the 2MW hydrogen-battery hybrid truck, generating more power than its diesel predecessor and capable of carrying a 290 tonne payload...