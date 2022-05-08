Business ‘Turbocharged’ Zoom spreads its wings beyond video Company unveils new range of applications designed for businesses, including Zoom Phone B L Premium

Two years after exploding into the consciousness of almost every internet-connected person needing to work and collaborate remotely, Zoom is making its next big move.

During an event for partners and customers in Johannesburg this week, it unveiled plans to turn the video conferencing platform into a powerful digital working tool for businesses...