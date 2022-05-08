‘Turbocharged’ Zoom spreads its wings beyond video
Company unveils new range of applications designed for businesses, including Zoom Phone
08 May 2022 - 06:14
Two years after exploding into the consciousness of almost every internet-connected person needing to work and collaborate remotely, Zoom is making its next big move.
During an event for partners and customers in Johannesburg this week, it unveiled plans to turn the video conferencing platform into a powerful digital working tool for businesses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now