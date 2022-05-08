Qantas revives plan for world’s longest direct flights
The airline is buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world with commercial services launching from Sydney in late 2025
08 May 2022 - 07:01
Qantas Airways has revived a plan to start direct flights connecting Australia’s east coast with New York and London as it finally ordered Airbus jets for the ultra-long services.
The airline said this week it is buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will start from Sydney in late 2025, it said. ..
