Business Qantas revives plan for world's longest direct flights The airline is buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world with commercial services launching from Sydney in late 2025

Qantas Airways has revived a plan to start direct flights connecting Australia’s east coast with New York and London as it finally ordered Airbus jets for the ultra-long services.

The airline said this week it is buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will start from Sydney in late 2025, it said. ..