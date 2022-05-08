×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Prodding from Mantashe fails to end Sibanye deadlock

Minister gets unions and management to meet, but parties refuse to back down in wage negotiations

BL Premium
08 May 2022 - 06:37

Management and striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are as far apart as ever despite the high-profile intervention this week of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who at least got the two sides negotiating face-to-face for the first time since workers downed tools. 

Mantashe facilitated meetings between Sibanye's management and the leadership of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) on Monday and Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now