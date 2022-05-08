Business Prodding from Mantashe fails to end Sibanye deadlock Minister gets unions and management to meet, but parties refuse to back down in wage negotiations B L Premium

Management and striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are as far apart as ever despite the high-profile intervention this week of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who at least got the two sides negotiating face-to-face for the first time since workers downed tools.

Mantashe facilitated meetings between Sibanye's management and the leadership of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) on Monday and Thursday...