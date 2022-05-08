MAS capitalises on Cold War's unhappy housing legacy
Romanians in their numbers are looking for more comfortable pads than the ugly concrete blocks built after World War 2
08 May 2022 - 06:41
The expansion into residential real estate in Romania by JSE-listed property group MAS is gaining momentum, with at least eight different large-scale projects under way.
The group, which has a joint venture with Romanian developer Prime Kapital to build residential property, says it has more than enough developable stock to achieve its annual sales revenue target of €200m (about R3.3bn) by 2026, but there is potential for expansion. ..
