Business MAS capitalises on Cold War's unhappy housing legacy Romanians in their numbers are looking for more comfortable pads than the ugly concrete blocks built after World War 2

The expansion into residential real estate in Romania by JSE-listed property group MAS is gaining momentum, with at least eight different large-scale projects under way.

The group, which has a joint venture with Romanian developer Prime Kapital to build residential property, says it has more than enough developable stock to achieve its annual sales revenue target of €200m (about R3.3bn) by 2026, but there is potential for expansion. ..