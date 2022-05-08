Newsmaker
‘I personally called the sitting president a thief to his face,’ says Bonang Mohale
But Busa president admits organised business should have done more to fight state capture and the destruction of Eskom
08 May 2022 - 06:27
Bonang Mohale, president of Business Unity SA (Busa), admits organised business did not do enough to oppose state capture.
“In hindsight there is more that could have been done,” and in fact business played a “hugely” collusive role in state capture, he says...
