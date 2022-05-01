Business Twitter user growth rises but weak sales highlight Musk challenges Company has had struggles with internal dysfunction, indecision and lack of accountability B L Premium

Twitter this week reported revenue and ad sales that fell short of expectations and were depressed by the war in Ukraine, laying out the challenges billionaire Elon Musk will face if he takes over the social media company.

The company also reported 12-million new users in the quarter, the highest rise since the height of the pandemic...