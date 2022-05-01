Twitter user growth rises but weak sales highlight Musk challenges
Company has had struggles with internal dysfunction, indecision and lack of accountability
01 May 2022 - 08:18
Twitter this week reported revenue and ad sales that fell short of expectations and were depressed by the war in Ukraine, laying out the challenges billionaire Elon Musk will face if he takes over the social media company.
The company also reported 12-million new users in the quarter, the highest rise since the height of the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now