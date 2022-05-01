Newsmaker
Thandi Tobias on the need for the government to practise what it is starting to preach
Brand SA boss says a dearth of corruption prosecutions is not helping the country's image
01 May 2022 - 07:58
Brand SA (BSA) chair Thandi Tobias says government messaging about SA respecting the rule of law and being open for business is being undermined by a lack of action against crime and corruption and too few prosecutions.
“Messaging can make or break a country. It is central to brand image and directly related to investment, economic growth and social cohesion,” she says. “But messaging goes with action. Real action.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now