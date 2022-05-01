Business Newsmaker Thandi Tobias on the need for the government to practise what it is starting to preach Brand SA boss says a dearth of corruption prosecutions is not helping the country's image B L Premium

Brand SA (BSA) chair Thandi Tobias says government messaging about SA respecting the rule of law and being open for business is being undermined by a lack of action against crime and corruption and too few prosecutions.

“Messaging can make or break a country. It is central to brand image and directly related to investment, economic growth and social cohesion,” she says. “But messaging goes with action. Real action.”..