Supply-chain bottlenecks easing, says major shipping firm Company forecasts that 'in the second half, everything will become smooth'

Port bottlenecks that have increased supply-chain congestion because of the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China may be showing signs of easing, according to one of the world’s biggest shipping companies.

The number of ships waiting outside ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach has been reduced to fewer than 40, from more than 100 earlier this year, according to Cheng Cheng-mount, chair of Taiwan-based Yang Ming Marine Transport...