Business SA’s green transition to cost more than R1-trillion by 2030 B L Premium

SA’s efforts to wean itself off coal and focus on renewables, battery storage, electric vehicles and setting up a green hydrogen economy would require more than R1-trillion by 2030, a top government official said this week.

In November, the US, Britain, France, Germany and the EU agreed to offer a $8.5bn package to help SA, with its coal-intensive economy, accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels. SA is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and the biggest in Africa...