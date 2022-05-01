Mzi Malunga appointed as Arena Holdings group CEO
Former BDFM boss takes over from Andy Gill, whose contract ended on Friday
01 May 2022 - 08:06
Former BDFM Publishers MD Mzi Malunga has returned to Arena Holdings, the owner of Sunday Times, Business Day and Financial Mail, as group CEO.
His appointment is effective from Tuesday. ..
