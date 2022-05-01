Business Lisbon tops hybrid-working ranks for globetrotting executives Miami, Dubai, Barbados, Barcelona and Dubrovnik also popular B L Premium

For the wave of executives turning into digital nomads since the pandemic, there’s nowhere more accommodating than Lisbon.

That’s according to research by real estate broker Savills, which ranked 15 prime residential markets by their appeal to long-term remote workers. The Portuguese capital’s sunny climate and low cost of living has led to an influx of residents who are now able to log into work from anywhere. ..