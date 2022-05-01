How Africa is bearing the brunt of palm oil’s perfect storm
Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has helped propel prices for palm oil
01 May 2022 - 08:16
Djeneba Belem's fried bean cake stall in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is a world away from the war raging in Ukraine. But her business is now at the mercy of an unexpected consequence: runaway palm oil prices.
"I didn't even want to sell anymore because I thought, if the price of oil had gone up that much, what am I going to earn?" she said...
