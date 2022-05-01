Business How Africa is bearing the brunt of palm oil’s perfect storm Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has helped propel prices for palm oil B L Premium

Djeneba Belem's fried bean cake stall in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is a world away from the war raging in Ukraine. But her business is now at the mercy of an unexpected consequence: runaway palm oil prices.

"I didn't even want to sell anymore because I thought, if the price of oil had gone up that much, what am I going to earn?" she said...