Business Clicks looks to store brands to boost growth even more With cash-strapped consumers looking for bargains, Clicks believes private labels will offer a good opportunity for growth

With no sign of fatigue when it comes to its strong earnings growth or store rollout, Clicks is also looking to increase its private-label product penetration in categories such as cleaning and baby products as an avenue for growth in an increasingly constrained environment.

Private-label or house brands are products manufactured by external parties for sale under a retailer's name, in this case Clicks, usually at lower prices than named brands...