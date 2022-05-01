Clicks looks to store brands to boost growth even more
With cash-strapped consumers looking for bargains, Clicks believes private labels will offer a good opportunity for growth
01 May 2022 - 08:09
With no sign of fatigue when it comes to its strong earnings growth or store rollout, Clicks is also looking to increase its private-label product penetration in categories such as cleaning and baby products as an avenue for growth in an increasingly constrained environment.
Private-label or house brands are products manufactured by external parties for sale under a retailer's name, in this case Clicks, usually at lower prices than named brands...
