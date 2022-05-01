Business CEO’s R300m pay packet a new flashpoint in Sibanye strike Union threatens to take gold strike into platinum sector as both sides dig in B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman's R300m pay package in 2021 is expected to complicate wage negotiations with workers at the company’s Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix gold mines, whose strike for higher wages is now in its second month.

According to the company’s 2021 annual report, released this week, Froneman's pay included conditional share scheme proceeds of R264m, a R12.42m salary, R825,000 towards his pension, R5.19m accrual of forfeitable share award, a R7.7m cash accrued bonus during the year and R1.064m in other cash payments...