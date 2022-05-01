Business Anglo to fight on after setback in Chile over Los Bronces expansion plan Politics could be behind environmental permit problem, expert says B L Premium

The recommendation by a Chilean environmental regulator to reject the permit for Anglo American's $3.3bn (R52.4bn) expansion of the Los Bronces copper mine has underscored the challenging operating environment for mines in South America, analysts said.

Anglo faces a potential hurdle after the Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) advised that the application for extending Los Bronces be rejected...