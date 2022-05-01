×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Anglo to fight on after setback in Chile over Los Bronces expansion plan

Politics could be behind environmental permit problem, expert says

BL Premium
01 May 2022 - 07:49

The recommendation by a Chilean environmental regulator to reject the permit for Anglo American's $3.3bn (R52.4bn) expansion of the Los Bronces copper mine has underscored the challenging operating environment for mines in South America,  analysts said. 

Anglo faces a potential hurdle after the Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) advised that the application for extending Los Bronces be rejected...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now