Business Thungela disputes Transnet force majeure call SA’s largest coal shipper says Transnet’s announcement this week that it will terminate transport agreements with exporters is a contractual issue B L Premium

Thungela Resources, SA’s largest coal shipper, says Transnet Freight Rail’s announcement this week that it will terminate transport agreements with exporters is a contractual matter, not a force majeure event.

Transnet last week said it would terminate long-term rail transport agreements with coal exporters as permitted under force majeure, because of rampant cable theft and the inability to source spares for locomotives. The situation was now beyond its control, it said. ..