Stagflation looms as Ukraine war gives impetus to retreat of globalisation
Conflict will fast-track deglobalisation and decoupling of global supply chains
24 April 2022 - 06:25
The consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war are likely to be with us long after the politicians have withdrawn the troops and countries start rebuilding efforts.
The globalisation trend of the past few decades had already been showing signs of slowing, with domestic and global geopolitical drivers having an increasing influence on domestic trade policy. ..
