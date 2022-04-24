Business Stagflation looms as Ukraine war gives impetus to retreat of globalisation Conflict will fast-track deglobalisation and decoupling of global supply chains B L Premium

The consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war are likely to be with us long after the politicians have withdrawn the troops and countries start rebuilding efforts.

The globalisation trend of the past few decades had already been showing signs of slowing, with domestic and global geopolitical drivers having an increasing influence on domestic trade policy. ..