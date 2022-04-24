My Brilliant Career: From the kelp forests of the Cape to a liquid crop stimulant
Nicole Hart is the MD of Afrikelp
24 April 2022 - 06:24
Tell me about Afrikelp and the products it produces.
Afrikelp produces seaweed solutions extracted from sustainably harvested Ecklonia maxima kelp in Gansbaai on SA’s southwest coast. The liquid kelp extracts are standardised and form the base of our agricultural formulations, which are exported and used in more than 50 countries on a wide range of crops...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now