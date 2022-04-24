Business My Brilliant Career: From the kelp forests of the Cape to a liquid crop stimulant Nicole Hart is the MD of Afrikelp B L Premium

Tell me about Afrikelp and the products it produces.

Afrikelp produces seaweed solutions extracted from sustainably harvested Ecklonia maxima kelp in Gansbaai on SA’s southwest coast. The liquid kelp extracts are standardised and form the base of our agricultural formulations, which are exported and used in more than 50 countries on a wide range of crops...