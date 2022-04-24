IMF cuts growth outlook, predicts faster inflation on back of Russia invasion and China lockdowns
24 April 2022 - 07:05
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2022-04-23-anger-mounts-among-locked-down-shanghai-residents-as-city-reports-more-covid-19-deaths/).
Global expansion will slow to 3.6% in 2022, down from a forecast of 4.4% in January before the war, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook released this week. That compares with 6.1% growth in 2021...
