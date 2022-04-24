Excessive rate hikes are choking growth in SA's cities, say developers
Failing infrastructure and services also seen as hitting investment
24 April 2022 - 06:58
Soaring municipal rates and taxes, load-shedding and failing infrastructure in South African cities are affecting the viability of new investments, with a top property body saying investors are abandoning plans for new developments.
Neil Gopal, CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), which has 800 members including JSE-listed companies, said this week it was “meeting with most metros and municipalities to discuss these concerns as they are leading to lower levels of investment”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now