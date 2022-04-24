Business Excessive rate hikes are choking growth in SA's cities, say developers Failing infrastructure and services also seen as hitting investment B L Premium

Soaring municipal rates and taxes, load-shedding and failing infrastructure in South African cities are affecting the viability of new investments, with a top property body saying investors are abandoning plans for new developments.

Neil Gopal, CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), which has 800 members including JSE-listed companies, said this week it was “meeting with most metros and municipalities to discuss these concerns as they are leading to lower levels of investment”. ..