China urges big investors to buy stocks after market tumbles

China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide towards a two-year low.

The nation’s securities regulator issued the guidance at a Thursday meeting with investors including the country’s giant social security fund, just as the benchmark CSI 300 Index was sliding towards the lowest level since June 2020. The gauge was little changed on Friday after erasing a drop of as much as 1.1%...