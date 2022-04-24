China urges big investors to buy stocks after market tumbles
24 April 2022 - 06:20
China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide towards a two-year low.
The nation’s securities regulator issued the guidance at a Thursday meeting with investors including the country’s giant social security fund, just as the benchmark CSI 300 Index was sliding towards the lowest level since June 2020. The gauge was little changed on Friday after erasing a drop of as much as 1.1%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now