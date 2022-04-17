Ukraine war creates supply crisis for European cosmetics makers
The $500bn global cosmetics sector is grappling with fallout from the war
17 April 2022 - 09:04
European perfume and cosmetics makers face shortages of paper, glass and some key oils and alcohols, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds further disruptions to the supply chains for beauty products, driving prices higher amid robust demand.
Like the food industry, the $500bn (about R7.3-trillion) global cosmetics sector is grappling with fallout from the war because producers use alcohol derived from grains and organic beets to make perfumes, and sunflower-seed oils to make cosmetics — all major crops from Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now