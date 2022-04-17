Business Ukraine war creates supply crisis for European cosmetics makers The $500bn global cosmetics sector is grappling with fallout from the war B L Premium

European perfume and cosmetics makers face shortages of paper, glass and some key oils and alcohols, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds further disruptions to the supply chains for beauty products, driving prices higher amid robust demand.

Like the food industry, the $500bn (about R7.3-trillion) global cosmetics sector is grappling with fallout from the war because producers use alcohol derived from grains and organic beets to make perfumes, and sunflower-seed oils to make cosmetics — all major crops from Ukraine...