Business Spectrum settlement strikes the right balance, says regulator Relief all round as protracted battle put to bed at last

The telecom regulator said this week that the out-of-court settlement it reached with Telkom over spectrum shows there should always be attempts to strike a balance between commercial and public interests.

“Litigation should be the last resort and not a posture of first instance,” said Keabetswe Modimoeng, chair of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa)...