One or two days in the office is the ‘sweet spot’ of hybrid work
Harvard survey finds improved performance by those who find right balance between remote work and being in the office
17 April 2022 - 08:23
Just one or two days in the office is the ideal setup for hybrid work, according to a new study, as it provides workers with the flexibility they crave without the isolation of going fully remote.
The findings, in a paper from Harvard Business School, were based on an experiment in 2020 in which 130 administrative workers were randomly assigned to one of three groups over nine weeks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now