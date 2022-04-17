Business EOH sets target date for taking former executives to court Multibillion-rand lawsuit expected to go to trial in the next 18 months B L Premium

Technology group EOH expects its multibillion-rand lawsuit against former executives of the company to go to trial in the next 18 months.

In June last year, EOH announced it is suing its founder and former CEO Asher Bohbot and other executives for R6bn for alleged corruption. Bohbot has denied the allegations. ..