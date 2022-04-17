×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

DMRE: Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP

The department of mineral resources & energy invites interested parties to register prospective bids by August 11 2022

BL Premium
17 April 2022 - 10:10

Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP)

Tender no: DMRE/001/2022/23..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now