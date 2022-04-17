DMRE: Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP
The department of mineral resources & energy invites interested parties to register prospective bids by August 11 2022
17 April 2022 - 10:10
Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP)
Tender no: DMRE/001/2022/23..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now