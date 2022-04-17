Business Danish millennials pinched after inflation hits 37-year high B L Premium

Danish inflation is higher than millennials and younger adults have ever experienced in their lives.

After a decade of price increases clocking in at less than 2% a year, consumers are now having to contend with a whopping 5.4% gain in March from a year earlier - a level not seen since May 1985, when the internet was in its infancy and the Berlin Wall was still standing...