Telkom, Cell C cling to regime that favours them against big rivals
Voice-call market is now small beer for operators, but mobile minnows are still fighting for every scrap
10 April 2022 - 09:30
Telkom and Cell C have slammed the regulator’s decision to eliminate the higher call termination rate that they receive from their big rivals, saying it would be detrimental to their businesses.
Mobile network operators (MNOs) pay a fee to carry each other's calls but the present scheme of charges — which has been in force about 12 years — is asymmetric, meaning that Vodacom and MTN pay more to their smaller rivals in an arrangement that was meant to prop up the late entrants to the market. ..
