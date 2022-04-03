Transnet opens network to private players
Company hopes to entice trucking companies to operate trains
03 April 2022 - 06:41
Transnet, which on Friday kick-started the process of opening its rail network to private players, said successful bidders will be required to use 75% of the allocated rail slots or lose them.
The state-owned transport and logistics company announced it would immediately make 16 slots available to private players — six on the busy container corridor between City Deep (Johannesburg) and Durban; eight between Springfontein in the Free State and East London and another two between Pretoria and East London/Gqeberha — including branch line concessions and access to the ports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now