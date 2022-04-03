Business Transnet opens network to private players Company hopes to entice trucking companies to operate trains B L Premium

Transnet, which on Friday kick-started the process of opening its rail network to private players, said successful bidders will be required to use 75% of the allocated rail slots or lose them.

The state-owned transport and logistics company announced it would immediately make 16 slots available to private players — six on the busy container corridor between City Deep (Johannesburg) and Durban; eight between Springfontein in the Free State and East London and another two between Pretoria and East London/Gqeberha — including branch line concessions and access to the ports...