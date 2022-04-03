Business AdvTech takes fight for university status to court Private education provider asks court to compel minister of higher education and training to publish criteria for colleges to be recognised as universities B L Premium

Private education group AdvTech is taking the minister of higher education and training to court in a bid to force him to reveal the criteria for college institutions to officially gain university status.

CEO Roy Douglas said this week the Higher Education Act makes provision for the minister to set criteria for a university, college or institute of higher education...