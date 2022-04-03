AdvTech takes fight for university status to court
Private education provider asks court to compel minister of higher education and training to publish criteria for colleges to be recognised as universities
03 April 2022 - 07:07
Private education group AdvTech is taking the minister of higher education and training to court in a bid to force him to reveal the criteria for college institutions to officially gain university status.
CEO Roy Douglas said this week the Higher Education Act makes provision for the minister to set criteria for a university, college or institute of higher education...
