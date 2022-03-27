Business UK's Rishi Sunak tries to ease cost-of-living hit with tax cuts Britons still face biggest cost-of-living squeeze on record B L Premium

British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty and softened some of a looming payroll tax increase this week as he sought to alleviate a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

But with inflation set to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9% later this year, government forecasters said Britons faced the biggest hit to their living standards since records began in the late 1950s — even after Sunak's measures...