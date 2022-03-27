MPC: Consumers face a perfect storm of rate, fuel and food increases
MPC's vote to raise rates seen as sign of a more hawkish stance at Reserve Bank
27 March 2022 - 07:06
Consumers will pay more for home loans, vehicle finance and credit cards after the central bank this week hiked the repo rate and further increases expected this year — along with food and fuel price rises — will add to the burden.
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, marking the third consecutive increase since November 2021 when it embarked on a hiking cycle to keep inflation in check. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now