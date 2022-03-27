Business MPC: Consumers face a perfect storm of rate, fuel and food increases MPC's vote to raise rates seen as sign of a more hawkish stance at Reserve Bank B L Premium

Consumers will pay more for home loans, vehicle finance and credit cards after the central bank this week hiked the repo rate and further increases expected this year — along with food and fuel price rises — will add to the burden.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, marking the third consecutive increase since November 2021 when it embarked on a hiking cycle to keep inflation in check. ..