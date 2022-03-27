Inofort has big plans for ‘last-mile logistics’ portfolio
Joint venture between Fortress REIT and Inospace aims to grow portfolio to R10bn within three years
27 March 2022 - 06:35
JSE-listed Fortress REIT and Inospace have an ambitious target of increasing the size of their new R1.25bn industrial and “last-mile logistics” portfolio to R10bn within three years.
They say it is underpinned by strong tenant demand and has a healthy pipeline of potential properties and acquisitions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now