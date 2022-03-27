Business Inofort has big plans for ‘last-mile logistics’ portfolio Joint venture between Fortress REIT and Inospace aims to grow portfolio to R10bn within three years B L Premium

JSE-listed Fortress REIT and Inospace have an ambitious target of increasing the size of their new R1.25bn industrial and “last-mile logistics” portfolio to R10bn within three years.

They say it is underpinned by strong tenant demand and has a healthy pipeline of potential properties and acquisitions. ..