Grand Parade Investments to delist from JSE after selling assets
Group says it aims to maximise value for shareholders
27 March 2022 - 06:32
Gaming and leisure group Grand Parade Investments (GPI) plans to delist from the JSE after disposing of its assets to unlock value for shareholders.
The company recently completed the sale of Burger King and Grand Food Meat Plant, resulting in an 88c special dividend — the largest dividend ever declared by the group. ..
