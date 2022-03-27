CHRIS BARRON: Rule number one is the rule of law, says Mark Cutifani
A fully capacitated National Prosecuting Authority has to be the government’s top priority if SA is to succeed as an investment destination, departing Anglo CEO tells Business Times
27 March 2022 - 06:21
Mark Cutifani, who steps down as CEO of Anglo American in mid-April, says capacitating the National Prosecuting Authority should be “a number one priority” for SA.
“At the end of the day, if the rule of law doesn’t hold, then all other pillars erode and fall away.”..
