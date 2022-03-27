Business Big tech faces crackdown as EU negotiators back tough law B L Premium

Tech giants face sweeping changes to how they operate in the EU after the bloc hammered out a deal on a new law that paves the way for multibillion-euro fines and acquisition bans for the worst transgressors.

The new Digital Markets Act (DMA), agreed on by negotiators in Brussels on Thursday, targets so-called gatekeeper companies — platforms such as Facebook and Google — with the power to control distribution in their markets...