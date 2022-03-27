Big tech faces crackdown as EU negotiators back tough law
27 March 2022 - 06:49
Tech giants face sweeping changes to how they operate in the EU after the bloc hammered out a deal on a new law that paves the way for multibillion-euro fines and acquisition bans for the worst transgressors.
The new Digital Markets Act (DMA), agreed on by negotiators in Brussels on Thursday, targets so-called gatekeeper companies — platforms such as Facebook and Google — with the power to control distribution in their markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now