Another bloody nose for regulator as 3Sixty Life process raises questions
Decisions by the Prudential Authority risk eroding confidence in the insurer, the process and the PA itself
27 March 2022 - 06:59
The December application by the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) to place insurer 3Sixty Life under curatorship is fast turning into a lesson on how not to go about the business of regulating.
Regulation in itself is a tricky business because, when done right, one need not see the regulator except when things go really bad. When done exceptionally well, things never really go so badly that the regulator has to make an appearance. ..
