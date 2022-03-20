RMI puts its eggs in OUTsurance basket
Group’s ‘crown jewel’ to be tip of its growth spear
20 March 2022 - 10:44
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ plans to change its JSE listing to OUTsurance, its “crown jewel” and a significant player in the insurance industry, will simplify its structure and deliver value for shareholders, RMI said.
The move, unveiled this week, will see it transition from an investment holding company into a structure that in effect will list OUTsurance on the bourse, not as a separate IPO but as an entity focused on RMI’s last major asset as opposed to having a range of legs in its portfolio. ..
