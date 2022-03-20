Business Newsmaker Property developers will fight Joburg ‘extortion’, says Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal says new levy a sign of panic as city coffers run dry B L Premium

Neil Gopal, CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), says the decision by the City of Johannesburg to slap an extra infrastructure levy on property developers is a sign of growing panic in municipalities because their coffers have run dry.

“I think there's a lot of panic out there. I think they've all run out of money and they're now scrambling around trying to squeeze blood out of a rock,” says Gopal...