Newsmaker
Property developers will fight Joburg ‘extortion’, says Sapoa CEO
Neil Gopal says new levy a sign of panic as city coffers run dry
20 March 2022 - 08:34
Neil Gopal, CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), says the decision by the City of Johannesburg to slap an extra infrastructure levy on property developers is a sign of growing panic in municipalities because their coffers have run dry.
“I think there's a lot of panic out there. I think they've all run out of money and they're now scrambling around trying to squeeze blood out of a rock,” says Gopal...
