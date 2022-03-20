Business

Property developers will fight Joburg ‘extortion’, says Sapoa CEO

Neil Gopal says new levy a sign of panic as city coffers run dry

20 March 2022 - 08:34 Chris Barron

Neil Gopal, CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), says the decision by the City of Johannesburg to slap an extra infrastructure levy on property developers is a sign of growing panic in municipalities because their coffers have run dry.

“I think there's a lot of panic out there. I think they've all run out of money and they're  now scrambling around trying to squeeze blood out of a rock,” says Gopal...

