New supply chain fears after quake hits Japan; Toyota suspends 18 assembly lines Company expects lost production of 20,000 units

Japanese manufacturers restarted production at some plants in the country's quake-hit northeast, but Toyota said it plans to idle 18 assembly lines for a few days due to a shortage of parts from suppliers.

The limited damage caused by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake has highlighted Japan's success in building resilience against the frequent tremors that shake the archipelago...