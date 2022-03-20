Medical insurance for lower-income families gets several shots in the arm
People who cannot afford medical aid premiums can still get access to private health care with launch of new products
20 March 2022 - 11:09
Access to private health care is getting a major shakeup with the launch of a number of products aimed at people who cannot afford medical aid premiums.
Retailer Dis-Chem and digital financial services company TymeBank have entered the medical insurance market, which is slowly gaining momentum given the high costs of medical aid schemes and increased demand for quality health care. ..
