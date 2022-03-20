Business

Interest rate hikes on the cards this week, followed by higher fuel prices and rising inflation

Consumers will pay more for cars, houses and credit cards

20 March 2022 - 08:55

Consumers are bracing themselves for an increase in interest rates this week — the second hike this year — as the war in Ukraine threatens higher fuel prices and rising inflation.

South Africans should prepare for a 0.25% basis point increase, with more likely to follow, pushing the repo rate from 4% to 5% early next year, experts say. ..

