Interest rate hikes on the cards this week, followed by higher fuel prices and rising inflation
Consumers will pay more for cars, houses and credit cards
20 March 2022 - 08:55
Consumers are bracing themselves for an increase in interest rates this week — the second hike this year — as the war in Ukraine threatens higher fuel prices and rising inflation.
South Africans should prepare for a 0.25% basis point increase, with more likely to follow, pushing the repo rate from 4% to 5% early next year, experts say. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now